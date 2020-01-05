Port Harcourt Airport Closed Over Fire Incident

Port Harcourt International Airport runway has been closed temporarily following a bush fire incident near the area, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced.

General manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, made the announcement in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Yakubu explained that the temporary closure of the runway was part of safety precautions.

“A joint team from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency is presently evaluating the situation,” she said.

“This is with a view to ensuring that the airside is cleared of smoke and restoration of normalcy at the airport.”

Henrietta assured Nigerians that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users.

Flights were prevented from landing and taking off from the airport before FAAN closed the facility temporarily on Saturday night