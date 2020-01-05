Police Provide Update On Kaduna Gas Explosion

Gas explosion at sabo kaduna, lives lost😭
— Sweet human (@bukarsamirah) January 4, 2020
Death has cheated my family…
Lost my Dad to the gas explosion at Sabon Tasha, Kaduna today… pic.twitter.com/XpVISwBDad
— That Teesan 😎 (@Teesan_222) January 4, 2020
The Kaduna State Government has condoled the families that lost their loved ones following the gas explosion in Sabon Tasha. In this sad moment, our thoughts are with them and the survivors.
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) January 4, 2020
According to Channels TV, among the casualties was a university professor who came to have a haircut at a barbing saloon near the gas plant.
The don was caught in the inferno while eyewitnesses said some of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.
