Police Provide Update On Kaduna Gas Explosion

By - 31 minutes ago on January 05, 2020
Gas Fire Explosion Wrecks Havoc In Kaduna

The incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m., Saturday, on Kachia road by Anguwn Boro in the ancient city (Image courtesy: Channels TV)

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the death of five persons in the gas explosion at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis on Saturday afternoon.
Concise News reports that the Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Yakubu Sabo, made the confirmation in a press statement issued in Kaduna.

Sabo added that four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident which occurred after a cylinder exploded at a gas refill shop.
According to Sabo, two of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.
“The impact of the incident affected three other adjoining shops of different businesses.
“Teams of detectives have been dispatched to the scene on rescue mission and further investigation.
“The four injured have been rushed to Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna for treatment,” he said.

According to Channels TV, among the casualties was a university professor who came to have a haircut at a barbing saloon near the gas plant.

The don was caught in the inferno while eyewitnesses said some of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

