PDP’s Atiku Talks About 2023 Elections

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the party leaders to focus on strengthening the party rather concentrate on the 2023 election.

The former vice president believes the main opposition party has a lot of fixes to make before facing the tasks ahead of it.

“Our preoccupation at this point in the @OfficialPDPNig should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us,” Atiku tweeted Saturday.

His tweet came four days after he called for a change of attitude across the board in the new year and new decade.

He had noted that the new year and a new decade were coming with the opportunity to make better impressions in the lives of the people.

Atiku also called on the federal government to respect the rule of law and remember the struggle for democratic rule in the country.

“It is a bad advertisement for the country and its democracy if declarations made by the court are not respected without the executive arm of government agreeing to same,” he said.

“Any democracy is not worth the appellation if the principle of separation of power is not ingrained in it. In the New Year, government should not pretend to be democratic, but rather act according to the fundamentals of a democracy.”