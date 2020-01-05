Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, Jan. 5th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, January 5th, 2020.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says consumers will start paying higher tariff from April, 2020. The NERC made this known after reviewing power tariff for December 2019.

President Donald Trump has warned Tehran that the U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks Americans in the wake of the killing of a top Iranian general, Concise News reports. “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago),” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Suspected killers of Miss Favour Daley-Oladele on Saturday narrated the gory details of how the final year Sociology student of Lagos State University (LASU) was gruesomely murdered for money rituals at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun. The three principal suspects gave the gory details after Osun homicide police detectives exhumed the victim’s dismembered body from a dry shallow well at Ikoyi-Ile.

Two rockets slammed into a base housing US troops Saturday, according to security sources, one day after an American airstrike killed an Iranian revered commander. It was also learned that two mortar rounds hit the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone Saturday.

A gas explosion on Saturday afternoon burnt down shops and injured several persons in Kaduna, northwest Nigeria. The incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Kachia road by Anguwn Boro in the ancient city. Some residents seen crying at the scene said the explosion occurred at the gas refill centre trapping many people in the inferno.

At least one person has been killed in a communal fight between Oruma and Otu-Asiga communities in Ogbia area of Bayelsa State over the weekend. It was learned that youths in both communities were involved in a free-for-all fight using machetes and other weapons, leaving the leadership of both communities unsettled.

A video of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Adewusi, stuck in an elevator in Lagos Continental Hotel, has surfaced online. Ooni, who was in the hotel to see the ‘Queen Moremi’ stage play at the hotel, was reportedly stuck in the elevator for about 15 minutes without help. Oba Adewusi is one of the Executive Producers of the stage production.

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has warned that Biafrans in the ‘core north’ of Nigeria ‘will bear the brunt of the US strike in Iraq as always.’ Reacting to a picture online, purportedly showing Nigerians in the North protesting against the killing by US forces of Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, the top Biafra agitator called on Nigeria’s colonial masters, Britain, to ‘stop shielding terrorists’.

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has won the 2019 Saudi Super Cup with Al Nassr after their 5-4 penalty shoot-out success over Al-Tawooun on Saturday. At full-time at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the contest was locked at 1-1 at full-time. But Musa’s side would eventually emerge champions post the penalties.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.