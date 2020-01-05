Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today January 5th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, January 5th, 2020.

Kogi Attack: President Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday condemned the killing of 19 people by unknown gunmen in Tawari area of Kogi state, north-central Nigeria.

In addition, buildings, including the palace of the king of the community, was burned.

Tawari community is a few kilometres off Gegu town along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

In a statement issued by Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu, the president said: “There is no excuse or justification for killing innocent people by anybody or group, and for whatever motive. Read more here.

Kogi: Police Rescue 3 From Kidnappers The police in Lokoja, Kogi state on Saturday rescued three kidnap victims from their abductors who kept them for six days. In a statement, the Kogi State Police Command said that the victims – Mohammed Salisu Cache, Abdulraq Mohammed and Abdulraq Anataku – were rescued unhurt in the early hours of Saturday. The state Police Public Relation Officer, DSP William Aya, who signed the statement, said that the trio was kidnapped at about 2:15p.m. on December 30, 2019 at Eika/Itakpe junction, off Lokoja-Okene Road. Read more here. Money Rain In Kogi Courtesy FG The Head of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Unit in Kogi, Mrs Falilat Abdulrazaq, says 62, 160 beneficiaries had been captured in the state under the Federal Government’s CCT Household Uplifting Programme (HUP). Abdulrazaq disclosed this on Saturday in lokoja at a three-day Stepdown training programme “Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)’’ On Household Information Update, organised for all the 294 Cash Transfer Facilitators (CTFs). Read more here.

