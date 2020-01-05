Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Sunday, January 5th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Sunday January 5th, 2020.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Reveals ‘Nigeria’s Greatest Enemy’

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that the British Government is the worst enemy of Nigeria.

Kanu accused some persons in Aso Rock of aiding terrorism in Nigeria.

In his live broadcast on Tuesday, the controversial activist claimed that Britain sees “evil in Nigeria happening, see Satan and Lucifer in Aso Rock and keep quiet because it is in the interest of their neocolonialism act of empowering the almajiris they manipulates.” Read more here.

Iran War: Biafra Agitator Nnamdi Kanu Reveals Who’ll ‘Bear Brunt Of US Strike In Iraq’

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has warned that Biafrans in the ‘core north’ of Nigeria ‘will bear the brunt of the US strike in Iraq as always’.

Reacting to a picture online, purportedly showing Nigerians in the North protesting against the killing by US forces of Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, the top Biafra agitator called on Nigeria’s colonial masters, Britain, to ‘stop shielding terrorists’.

He wrote on his known Twitter handle on Friday: “What they failed to add to their banner is “Death to Biafra” because Judeo-Christians, especially Biafrans in Arewa core north of the British created contraption ‘Nigeria’ will bear the brunt of this US strike in Iraq as always. Britain must stop shielding terrorists in Nigeria.” Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.