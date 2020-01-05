Kaduna Deputy Governor Visits Gas Explosion Victims

The Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has urged those selling inflammable goods to move to areas that have been designated by the government for such business.

The deputy governor made the call when she visited victims of Saturday’s gas explosion receiving treatment at Sabo, Barau Dikko and St Gerald hospitals in Kaduna.

Balarabe also paid condolence visit to the family of Prof. Simon Mallam, who died in the incident.

Balarabe prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Professor and all persons who lost their lives in the incidence and urged the family to accept the death of their father as the will of God.

Speaking with journalists after her visit, the Deputy governor expressed sadness over the incidence and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

The Deputy Governor stressed the need for businessmen to always adhere to government regulations in siting business, saying there are designated business areas set aside by Government:” We are sad over this unfortunate incident. We pray for the repose of those who lost their lives. We advise residents to adhere strictly to government’s policy when opening business”

Balarabe added that Kaduna State will be tough in enforcing safety regulations to protect the lives of its citizens, calling on residents of the state to report to authorities any person who situate life-threatening businesses such as gas plants in residential areas to avoid future occurrence.