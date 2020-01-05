Home » Iraq Base Housing US Troops Hit With Rockets

January 05, 2020
President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike on Friday which killed Qassem Soleimani, arguably the top military figure in Iran (Photo Courtesy: New York Post)

Several rockets have fallen inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, its Jadriya neighbourhood, and the Balad air base housing US troops, the Iraqi military said.

There were no deaths reported.

“Several rockets targeting Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad, and the Balad air base in Salahuddin province, with no loss of life. Further details to come,” the military said in a statement on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

