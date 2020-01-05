Imo Guber: What Catholic Bishop Said About Mbaka’s Prophecy

The Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, Luscious Ugorji, has reacted to a prophecy made by Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka on New Year day about governorship tussle in Imo State.

Mbaka, the Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria had predicted that the governorship candidate of APC, Senator Uzodinma, would take over from Hon. Ihedioha as Imo governor, making many to believe that he presumed the Supreme Court judgment would be in Uzodinma’s favour.

But reacting, Bishop Ugorji who also Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese says the Catholic Church which Mbaka belongs to as a priest, is not into fortune telling, thus does not give authority to any priest to make predictions on who wins a court case or not.

His words: “The Catholic Church is not into fortune telling and so does not authorize any priest to make predictions on her behalf on who wins a court case.

“Anyone who speaks on such a matter is expressing his personal opinion”.

The prelate said he does not give attention to such predictions, as they are mere guesswork, saying that “in a true democracy only those who win elections have the mandate of the populace to rule.”

Bishop Ugorji advised Imo people not to rely on such guesswork coated in the name of prophecy, but rather pray that their choice as governor with their mandate wins at the Supreme Court.