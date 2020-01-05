How Troops Rescued 461 Boko Haram Captives In Borno

The Nigerian Army has rescued 100 adult males, 154 adult females and 207 children during a raid and search operation between Jakana and Mainok area of Maiduguri-Damaturu Road in Borno State.

Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator disclosed this in a statement released to reporters on Sunday.

He said the operation which was carried out by combined troops of 5 and 29 Battalion in conjunction with the Chief of Army Staff intervention Battalion 2, combed Boko Haram hideouts and killed some insurgents.

According to Iliyasu, the captives were rescued during raid/cordon and search operations on 4 January 2020 and also killed some insurgents during the operation.

Colonel Iliyasu also released pictures which according to him are bodies of killed Boko Haram criminals and a cache of arms and ammunition captured by troops of 29 Task Force Brigade after an encounter at Jakana on a separate but continuing encounter on Saturday, January 4.

The Media Coordinator said the operations which lasted between 2nd to 4th January 2020 was about “Traction of Boko Haram hideouts between Jakana and Mainok by combined troops of 5 and 29 Brigades in conjunction with the Chief of Army Staff Intervention Battalion 2.”

Another group of four minors according to the statement were also rescued by troops of the 159 Task Force Battalion deployed at a checkpoint along Damasak-Kareto road in Mobbar Local government of Borno State.