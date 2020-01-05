Espanyol vs Barcelona: Why We Couldn’t Win Catalan Derby – Valverde

Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde has pinpointed Frenkie de Jong’s red card as the reason his side could not win the Catalan derby with Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday.

Concise News reports that the Dutchman was sent off in the 74th minute before Wu Lei equalised late on for the hosts at the RCDE Stadium.

“De Jong’s red card did us damage,” Valverde admitted to newsmen.

“We had three chances to kill the game off and we ended up drawing from one chance.

“We more or less controlled the match and we were fine after coming back [from a goal down], with this intention of continuing to score.

“They went forward and we were left with more space.

“It was in our favour and it removed us a bit, the opponent is always going to push at the end.

“They’re going to have a [chance], they had that and they converted it.”

After Real Madrid beat Getafe earlier on Saturday, Barcelona are now back level on points with Los Blancos at the top of La Liga.

“It leaves a bad taste because we wanted the three points,” Valverde stated.

“We went in front and it feels like you’ve achieved a point if you equalise at the end.

“If you concede a late equaliser, it feels like you lose two points.

“We played a match to try to win.

“It was difficult to break them down, but bit by bit we did it.

“However, we were left with 10 men and they equalised.”

Suarez: Barca have to improve for the Supercopa de Espana

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez has admitted that Barcelona have to improve if they desire to win the Supercopa de Espana.

Valverde’s side will go into the tournament off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Espanyol in the Catalan derby.

“We did the most difficult thing, which was to come back [from a goal down] at a rival’s stadium,” Suarez noted.

“I think we lost two points today.

“There are things to improve, whether you draw, lose or win.

“You have to evaluate what happened and then improve.

“We knew that it was going to be a difficult game, but now we’ve got great days coming up, days to try to win a trophy.

“We have to improve looking to the Supercopa.”

Barca are going to face Atletico Madrid in Super Copa Semifinals on Thursday. If they manage to triumph, they will progress to the Super Copa Final where they will confront either Real Madrid or Valencia.