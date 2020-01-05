EPL Transfer: Solskjaer Speaks On Pogba Leaving In January

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has maintained that Paul Pogba will not be sold in the January transfer window.
Pogba was touted for a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, having expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge at the end of last season.
The France international was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Solskjaer ultimately convinced the playmaker to stay in Manchester for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
Unfortunately, Pogba has been unable to make a significant contribution to United’s cause since then, having struggled with a persistent ankle injury.
Solskjaer does not expect the 26-year-old to return to action for another month, with another bout of surgery on the cards as he continues his recovery.
Pogba sat out United’s 0-0 draw against Wolves in their third-round FA Cup tie at Molineux on Saturday evening, and Solskjaer was forced to field questions over his future once again post-match.
When asked if there was any chance the World Cup winner could leave Old Trafford in the winter market, the United manager responded defiantly: “You won’t see Paul [Pogba] go in January.”
