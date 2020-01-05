DPR Identifies Cause Of Kaduna Gas Explosion

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has said that the reason for the latest gas explosion in Kaduna was as a result of illegal transfer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).
Public Affairs of DPR, Paul Osu, in a statement said: “In line with our regulatory oversight on the oil and gas industry, the agency immediately mobilised our staff to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.
“We wish to inform the public that we are carrying out further investigations on the incident, and we will update as soon as we conclude.”
Concise News had reported that gas explosion on Saturday afternoon burnt down shops and injured several persons in Kaduna, northwest Nigeria.
The incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Kachia road by Anguwn Boro in the ancient city.
