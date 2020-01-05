CAN Official Missing After Boko Haram Attack

Reverend Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Michika, Adamawa state, has been reportedly abducted by Boko Haram terrorists.

Andimi was reportedly abducted following an attack on Thursday.

The district head of Michika, Ngida Kwache, made the disclosure while receiving the state deputy governor, Crowther Seth, who visited the area on Saturday.

“The pastor was abducted the day Boko Haram attacked our community. He was last seen when the suspected insurgents forced him into a Toyota Hilux. Since then, we have not heard from him or his abductors,” Kwache said.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor, Seth, reassured the affected communities that the Governor Ahmadu Fintiri administration had stepped up efforts to ensure peace in the state.