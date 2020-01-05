Boko Haram: Chad Withdraws Troops From Nigeria

Chad has pulled out 1, 200 troops fighting Boko Haram in neigbouring Nigeria, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the troops were withdrawn on Friday.

“It’s our troops who went to aid Nigerian soldiers months ago returning home. They have finished their mission,” the Chadian army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermandoa told AFP.

“Those who have come back will return to their sector at Lake Chad,” he added.

But Chad’s general chief of staff General Tahir Erda Tahiro said that if countries in the region – comprising Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon – were in agreement, more troops will likely be sent in.

“If the states around Lake Chad agree on a new mission there will surely be another contingent redeployed on the ground,” AFP quoted Tahiro as saying.

It was gathered that the troops pulled out at the end of the duration of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) against Boko Haram. The operation was launched July, 2016 to end December 2019.