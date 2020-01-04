Yul Edochie Says Nigerians Attack Celebrities Instead Of Government

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie, says he wonders why many unleash their angers on celebrities, over government’s activities.
In a tweet on Friday, January 3, Edochie, said even though many are not pleased with government’s policies, the aggression shouldn’t be transferred on the celebrities.
He stated it is quite understandable that many, including himself are angry with the government, but he does not understand why people find it difficult to vent their anger on the appropriate body.
“Many Nigerians are angry with the Government, which is very understandable. (Me too) But rather than channel the anger to the Government they vent it on celebrities. That’s the part I’m yet to understand.” the actor tweeted.
Many Nigerians are angry with the Government, which is very understandable. (Me too)
But rather than channel the anger to the Government they vent it on celebrities.
That's the part I'm yet to understand.
