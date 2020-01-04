Transfer: United Set To Sign Juventus’ £25m Midfielder Rabiot

Manchester United are ready to beat rivals Arsenal to the signature of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot who is valued at £25million, this summer, Concise News reports.

Reports in the UK say that Juventus are keen to offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team the chance to snap Rabiot ahead of the Gunners once the club (United) agree to let Paul Pogba leave the side for Juve in a player-plus-cash deal.

The 26-year-old Rabiot touted to join United this summer, has endured a torrid time with Maurizio Sarri’s side so far this season since he joined the Serie A winners from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last year.

On the other hand, Pogba has had a poor start to the season with a series of ankle injury worries since last September with the France World Cup winner to miss the next three to four weeks of actions.

He was not part of the United side that were spanked 2-0 by Arsenal on Wednesday after he complained of what Solskjaer described as “discomfort” in his ankle.