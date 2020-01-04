Transfer: Super Eagles Star Onyekuru Set To Join Turkish Giants

Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru, is set to rejoin Turkish side, Galatasaray on a six-month loan deal from Monaco, Concise News reports.

According to reports from Turkey, Galatasaray have won the bid to sign the 22-year-old player despite been linked to Fenerbahce in recent weeks and will pay part of his salary, also.

The Nigerian spent the last term on loan at Galatasaray where he scored 14 goals in 31 league games, winning the domestic double. But the Lions could not agree on a permanent deal with Everton which let the forward to join Monaco for 10m euros.

Since he joined the Stade Louis II side, Onyekuru has had a hard time, falling behind Wissam Ben Yedder, Islam Slimani, and Gelson Martins in the pecking order.

This season, he has managed just four matches for Les Monégasques and a move back to the Türk Telekom Stadium could revive his career.