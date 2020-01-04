For the past few days ace disc jockey, Dj Cuppy has stirred reactions on social media after she revealed that she was shocked that 2020 was here and she is still single.

Concise News reports that DJ Cuppy, in her Instastory said she still wonders why she is single, even though many did not believe that a billionaire daughter like her was not in any relationship.

“Me trying to figure out how it’s 2020 and I’m still single,” she wrote.

But one of her female fans who marveled at her status asked if she was truly single.

The “Gelato” singer responded saying she’s single because good men are scarce.