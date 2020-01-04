For the past few days ace disc jockey, Dj Cuppy has stirred reactions on social media after she revealed that she was shocked that 2020 was here and she is still single.
Concise News reports that DJ Cuppy, in her Instastory said she still wonders why she is single, even though many did not believe that a billionaire daughter like her was not in any relationship.
“Me trying to figure out how it’s 2020 and I’m still single,” she wrote.
But one of her female fans who marveled at her status asked if she was truly single.
The “Gelato” singer responded saying she’s single because good men are scarce.
SCARCE sis 😭 #Facts https://t.co/XNOev6zcg7
— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 2, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.