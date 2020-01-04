Several Terrorists Killed As NAF Pounds Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that scores of Boko Haram insurgents were killed through its Air Task Force (ATF), during an operation in the Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

This was made known in a statement by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibukunle Daramola, who said many terrorists were neutralized during the operation on Wednesday.

According to him, the terrorists were preparing for an attack against the troops’ positions when their move was foiled by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft.

The aircraft had reportedly spotted a Boko Haram gun truck under a tree along with scores of fighters in the forest.

Daramola said; “Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage the location, neutralising some of the terrorists.

“Follow-on attacks were also carried out to take out some locations within Bula Bello where the BHTs were tracked to.

“The jets took turns attacking the target area, killing more of the BHTs and destroying some of their structures,” he said.

He also added that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East in order to sustain peace in the area.