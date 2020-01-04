Serie A: I Will Compete With You, Ibrahimovic Tells Ronaldo

Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is looking forward to the rivalry with Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the Italian Serie A, Concise News reports.

Ibrahimovic, 38, joined AC Milan on a six-month deal, the second time he will be playing for the Serie A giants after his first spell with them between 2010 to 2012.

After teaming up with Milan from MLS side, LA Galaxy last year as a free agent, the Swede said during his presentation to the club on Friday that: “I know what I have to do, Zlatan is still here. The duel with Cristiano Ronaldo will be exciting.”

He added: “You have to suffer: those who don’t know how to suffer can’t be the best. I’ll get meaner and meaner. I expect a lot from my teammates too.”

The former Manchester United star is expected to play a part in Milan’s home game against Sampdoria in a Serie A fixture on Monday.