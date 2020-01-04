Home » Olugbenga Ige Appointed VC Of Adekunle Ajasin University

Olugbenga Ige Appointed VC Of Adekunle Ajasin University

Adekunle Ajasin University (image courtesy: Facebook)

Ondo state governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Professor Olugbenga Ige as the acting Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye.

Ajiboye stated that the appointment became necessary as the tenure of Professor Igbekele Ajibefun, who was appointed VC of the institution on 5 January, 2015, ends on 5 January, 2020.

The statement added that the appointment of Ige, who had served as Deputy VC (Administration), would take effect from January 6 and expected to last for six months.

