Ogbete: Police Reacts To Fire Incident At Market

The Enugu Police Command have said there was no casualty or property loss in a fire incident that took place at the mattress section of Ogbete Main Market in the State capital.

Concise News understands that the inferno at the Ogbete Market in Enugu State started due to a faulty generating set in a shop at the foam section at 3:30 p.m.

Speaking about the fire incident, Command’s Public Relations Officer Ebere Amaraizu said: “The fire and fume from the faulty generating set were put off by public-spirited traders. As I speak to you, no life or property was lost in the entire incident.”

He, however, called on social media speculators and those that magnify incidents out of proportion to have a rethink in 2020, wondering what they gain from their action.

“I wonder what one wants to gain by raising an unfounded alarm or escalating minor issues,’’ he said.