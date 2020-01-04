Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, Jan. 4th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, January 4th, 2020.

Mastermind Of Buhari ‘Fake Wedding’ Videos Arrested

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested 32-year old Kabiru Mohammed for allegedly creating and sharing video of fictitious wedding between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq. Also, Mohammed allegedly created a similar video depicting the president marrying the country’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed. The videos were viral in October, 2019.

Buhari Gives Assurance On Proposed Withdrawal Of Military From Affected Nigerian Communities

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that withdrawal of the military from areas where peace had been restored will not be done in a manner that will expose communities to more risks of attacks. Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu confirmed this development in a statement on Friday. He said the president gave the assurance while reacting to concerns and appeals from governors and community leaders over the proposed withdrawal of the military from the affected communities.

Buhari’s Minister Challenges Kwara Governor For Demolishing Saraki House

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, has knocked the governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazzaq, for demolition a building belonging to her late father, Olusola Saraki. The minister, who is a member of the same party, APC, with governor Abdulrazzaq, believes the demolition is tied to family political disagreements. “Revenge cannot be a policy thrust of governance,” she said in a statement on Friday.

PDP Replies Oshiomhole Over ‘Planting Buhari Third Term Agenda’ Claim

Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the PDP, has denied being the brain behind the idea of third term agenda by President Muhammadu Buhari. The PDP said this while reacting to comments by the APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, it is the brain behind the idea of third term agenda by President Buhari.

Crude Oil Prices Rise After Killing Of Iran Top General By US Military

There was a sharp increase by 4% on crude oil prices on Friday following the killing of a top Iranian general in an airstrike by the United States military. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for crude oil, stood at $69.01 per barrel, an increase of 4.17%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also stood at $63.34 per barrel, a 4% increase.

US Attack: UN Reacts To Killing Of Iran Top Commander

The United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said Friday that the “world cannot afford” another Gulf war, after the killing of Iran’s top military commander by a US airstrike in Iraq. “The secretary-general has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf,” a spokesman for Guterres said in a statement.

Nigeria Denies Diplomatic Row With Ghana

The Nigerian government has said that there is no diplomatic row with Ghana, denying media reports that the country’s High Commission in the west African country has been evicted. The property located at No. 10 Barnes Road, Accra, was recently reallocated to Amaco Microfinance by Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources with the consent of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, following the expiration of the lease agreement on the said property.

Kogi Attack: President Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday condemned the killing of 19 people by unknown gunmen in Tawari area of Kogi state, north-central Nigeria. In addition, buildings, including the palace of the king of the community, was burned. Tawari community is a few kilometres off Gegu town along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

