Two rockets slammed into a base housing US troops Saturday, according to security sources, one day after an American airstrike killed an Iranian revered commander.

It was also learned that two mortar rounds hit the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone Saturday.

Concise News had reported that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

Soleimani was killed along with at least six others, including Iraqi armed group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to the top general.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, clashing with US forces at the scene.

In Baghdad, mortar rounds on Saturday evening hit the Green Zone, the high-security enclave where the US embassy is based, security sources said, according to AFP.

The Iraqi military said that one projectile hit inside the zone, while another landed close to the enclave.

A pair of Katyusha rockets then hit the Balad airbase north of Baghdad, where American troops are based, security sources and the Iraqi military said.

it is understood that the US embassy in Baghdad and the 5,200 American troops stationed across Iraq have faced a spate of rocket attacks in recent months.