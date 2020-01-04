Linda Ikeji, Omotola, Others Make List Of Most Beautiful Women In Africa

A leading fashion and lifestyles platform, Styles Rave has named popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, screen diva Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde , Stephanie Okereke Linus, Yvonne Okoro and Osas Ighodaro as the most beautiful women in Africa.

Ikeji, who was once one of the most searched female celebrity on Google, took to her Instagram page to share the news with her fans.

The blogger who comes in the third position, said she can now be addressed as “Dr Linda ‘ beautiful’ Ikeji.

“You see this 2020, nobody can tell me anything again o! Style Rave just named me the 3rd most beautiful woman in Africa in the last decade.

“You people can not be talking to me anyhow again. I’m now Dr Linda ‘ beautiful’ Ikeji,” she wrote.

Ikeji started blogging in 2006 and became an active blogger in 2007 using a blogger sub-domain lindaikeji.blogspot.com and later obtained her domain www.lindaikejisblog.com.

In 2016, on her blog, she announced the creation her online TV network, Linda Ikeji TV alongside

other brands she was establishing