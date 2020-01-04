Latest N-Power News Today Saturday 4th January 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday January 4th, 2020, on Concise News.

N-Power Sends New Year Message To Beneficiaries (Photo)

The N-Power scheme has wished beneficiaries of the empowerment programme a prosperous New Year, as they thanked them for their hard work.

A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the N-Power scheme on New Year Day read: “Happy New Year to all our N-Power beneficiaries. Thank you for all your hard work. Here is wishing you a prosperous 2020! #NPowerNG.” Read more here.

N-Power: ‘My Stipend Was Increased, Why?’ – Beneficiary

An N-Power beneficiary, Ivie Iyoha has claimed that he received an “additional N4, 500” to his monthly stipend.

The volunteer therefore asked the scheme to “give more details”.

The claim by Iyoha cannot be independently verified by this online news medium though, as from what we know, beneficiaries received their N30, 000 December pay recently. Read more here.

N-Power news