Latest N-Power News Today Saturday 4th January 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday January 4th, 2020, on Concise News.
Here are the latest N-Power news headlines
N-Power Sends New Year Message To Beneficiaries (Photo)
The N-Power scheme has wished beneficiaries of the empowerment programme a prosperous New Year, as they thanked them for their hard work.
A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the N-Power scheme on New Year Day read: “Happy New Year to all our N-Power beneficiaries. Thank you for all your hard work. Here is wishing you a prosperous 2020! #NPowerNG.” Read more here.
N-Power: ‘My Stipend Was Increased, Why?’ – Beneficiary
An N-Power beneficiary, Ivie Iyoha has claimed that he received an “additional N4, 500” to his monthly stipend.
The volunteer therefore asked the scheme to “give more details”.
The claim by Iyoha cannot be independently verified by this online news medium though, as from what we know, beneficiaries received their N30, 000 December pay recently. Read more here.
And that’s all for today on the latest N-Power news on Concise. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day!
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.