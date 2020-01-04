Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today January 4th, 2020

Wife of Kogi Governor, Mrs Rashida Bello, has called on the people of the state and Nigerians in general to be committed to peace and unity, which, according to her, are the ideals of nation building. Mrs Bello, in her New Year message to the people of the state, assured that 2020 would offer better and greater opportunities for every Nigerian, as the country would witness the next level of economic and social development, premised on peace and unity. Read more here.

Kogi: How I Will Fight For Better Society – Dino Melaye

A former Senator of Kogi West Dino Melaye has vowed to use his movie roles to fight for a better society as his first film “Lemonade” premiered on Wednesday in Abuja. Speaking during the event, Melaye who recently lost his Senatorial seat to Smart Adeyemi, said he will bring his political experience to bear and better lives through acting. According to him, leaders must be responsible, adding that followers must always ask questions for development to come to Nigeria. Read more here.

Kogi: What Group Asked Yahaya Bello Govt To Do On Security, Education

A socio-cultural organisation, Egume-Ome Descendants Union, has called on Kogi government to re-structure its security architecture with emphasis on strong collaboration between security agencies and community vigilante groups. Alhaji Lawal Ibrahim, National President of the union, made the call at the annual convention of the union at Egume, Dekina Local Government Area on Thursday. Read more here.

19 Killed As Gunmen Attack Kogi Community

No fewer than 19 people have been killed by gunmen in Tawari community in the Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, burning buildings, including the palace of the king of the community. The Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Command, Williams Anya, confirmed the development in an interview with NAN in Lokoja on Friday. He said that a police assessment team had visited the community and that many buildings, including places of worship had been burnt. Read more here.