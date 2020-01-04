Latest Benue State News Online Today January 4th 2020

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Saturday, January 4th, 2020, on Concise News.
Here are the latest Benue news headlines
Benue: What Ortom Promised Indigenes In 2020
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has promised to provide more infrastructure in health, education and other sectors in 2020. The governor made this known in a New Year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase in Makurdi on Tuesday. He was optimistic that 2020 would be a better year with greater opportunities for the people. Read more here.
David Mark’s Benue Residence Gutted By Fire
The residence of a former Senate President, David Mark, in Otukpo town, Benue State has been gutted by fire. Witnesses said the inferno spread from a nearby bush bordering the fence of the ex-senate president’s house and bunt down two ambulance vehicles as well as over 15 motor cycles parked in the premises on Thursday. It was gathered that domestic workers at the residence made frantic efforts to put out the fire without total success before the arrival of the State Fire Service in Otukpo. Read more here.
2020: What Benue Civil Servants Want Ortom Govt To Do
Civil servants in Benue have appealed to the state government to make their welfare topmost priority in 2020 to enhance their effectiveness and efficiency. They expressed their opinions in different interviews with NAN in Makurdi, after resuming from the Christmas and New Year break. Read more here.
Benue: President Buhari Eases Indigenes’ Worries
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday inaugurated a 3.35-kilo metre drainage channel project to address ecological challenges facing Idye Community in Makurdi, Benue. Buhari said the inauguration of the ecological projects further showed the commitment of his administration to addressing flooding and erosion challenges in the country. This online news medium understands that Idye Community was among the worst hit areas of the 2017 flood that displaced over 120,000 persons in the Benue capital, Makurdi. Read more here.
And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Benue State online news headlines. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.