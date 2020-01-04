Iran War: Biafra Agitator Nnamdi Kanu Reveals Who’ll ‘Bear Brunt Of US Strike In Iraq’

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has warned that Biafrans in the ‘core north’ of Nigeria ‘will bear the brunt of the US strike in Iraq as always’, Concise News reports.

Reacting to a picture online, purportedly showing Nigerians in the North protesting against the killing by US forces of Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, the top Biafra agitator called on Nigeria’s colonial masters, Britain, to ‘stop shielding terrorists’.

He wrote on his known Twitter handle on Friday: “What they failed to add to their banner is “Death to Biafra” because Judeo-Christians, especially Biafrans in Arewa core north of the British created contraption ‘Nigeria’ will bear the brunt of this US strike in Iraq as always. Britain must stop shielding terrorists in Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that this online news medium reported how the United States killed Soleimani on January 3.

Addressing newsmen in Florida, Donald Trump, the US President alleged that Soleimani was “plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him”.

There is tension in the Gulf over the killing, with Iran vowing “severe revenge” on those responsible.