Comic actor, John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu has recounted how cannibals nearly ate him up at a film location in a remote part of Nigeria.

Speaking during a recent chat with Daily Sun, Mr Ibu said his colleagues had mistakenly left him on set, after shooting in the night.

He said that prior to that time, the location manager had warned them against walking alone because they eat human beings in the community.

“However, it was quite late when we finished.

“We had two location buses and I was already sitting on the bus in front but because I was manager, I said let me organise the people on the bus behind before we moved.

“As I alighted, the bus in front zoomed off and before I made it to the second bus it also moved.

“I kept shouting as I chased both buses but nobody heard me and I was left alone.”

Further speaking on his experience, Mr. Ibu said he later came across two men who spoke a familiar language, who debated on how tasty his flesh would be.

“I remembered what the location manager told us earlier. Was I about to be a victim of cannibals? I heard two guys speaking a familiar language which I understood and so I moved closer to them and to my shock, I realised I was the subject matter and what they said only magnified my fears.

“They were debating how tasty my flesh would be! I moved up to them and greeted them in the language that they were speaking and instantly told that I am not meat.

“They were surprised I could speak their language and one of them asked where I was from and I told him I was from his tribe and I already had a brother in him. He was happy and he embraced me and we continued speaking.

“That was when they warned me to get ready to run for my life or I would be dead because the people around were already planning how to kill and eat me. I was scared but I remained calm.”

The actor stated that the crowd kept gathering and coming closer to him and he felt like a trapped animal about to be slaughtered.

Fortunately, his friends had arrived in due time as he heard them shouting his name from afar.

“They had returned just on time to rescue me with a team of policemen and vigilante. I was greatly relieved. The ordeal lasted for about two hours,” he added.

“Never take any language for granted. Anywhere you are, learn the local language, you just can’t tell when it would come in handy. Till this day I thank God for saving my life because but for his grace, I would have ended up in the belly of cannibals.”