Screen diva, Juliet Ibrahim raised concerns on her Instagram handle after she revealed that she has messed up in 2020 already and hoping that next year would be better.

This statement by Ibrahim kept people including celebrities wondering what would have happened as 2020 is just beginning.

But in an another post, she revealed she has fucked up because she promised not to drink Champagne as her new year resolution.

In her words “I appreciate everyone for showing concern yesterday. So, here’s what happened in 2020 already. I planned that I would quit drinking Champagne for my New Year’s resolution, but I remembered that nobody likes a quitter. #2021 I’ll do better for sure. ”