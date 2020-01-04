Home » How Juliet Ibrahim Has ‘Fucked Up’ In 2020

How Juliet Ibrahim Has ‘Fucked Up’ In 2020

By - 1 hour ago on January 04, 2020
Juliet Ibrahim (source: Instagram)

Juliet Ibrahim (source: Instagram)

Screen diva, Juliet Ibrahim raised concerns on her Instagram handle after she revealed that she has messed up in 2020 already and hoping that next year would be better.

This statement by Ibrahim kept people including celebrities wondering what would have happened as 2020 is just beginning.

But in an another post, she revealed she has fucked up because she promised not to drink Champagne as her new year resolution.

In her words “I appreciate everyone for showing concern yesterday. So, here’s what happened in 2020 already. I planned that I would quit drinking Champagne for my New Year’s resolution, but I remembered that nobody likes a quitter. #2021 I’ll do better for sure. ”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.