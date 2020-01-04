Gas Fire Explosion Wreck Havoc In Kaduna

A gas explosion on Saturday afternoon burnt down shops injuring several persons in Kaduna, Concise News reports.

According to NAN, the incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Kachia road by Anguwn Boro in Kaduna.

Some residents who were seen crying at the scene said the explosion occurred at the gas refill centre trapping many people in the inferno.

Many shops, mostly salons, plumbing materials, boutique and others were affected.

An eye witness, Francis Yusuf, said he just left the barbing salon when the explosion occurred.

“I was leaving the saloon and left three persons waiting for their turn to cut their hair when a few seconds after I heard the blast behind me.”

Another eye witness, Mohammed Baba, who said he was driving his tanker when he saw the explosion that started from the gas shop and had to reverse.

“I just loaded product from NNPC when I saw a blast in front of me as some persons where passing in front of the shop when the explosion happened.”

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the number of persons affected could not be ascertained until investigations have been carried out.

“As you can see search and rescue is in progress but we have had case of injured persons that have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.”

He assured that the state government would stop the operation of gas sales in residential areas.

Paul Aboi, Director, Kaduna State Fire Service, said that the gas explosion took place in a compact place where there were shops operating.

He said the situation was put under control by men of the fire service in combined efforts of the Police, Civil Defence, Red Cross and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Aboi said those who sustained severe injuries as a result of the blast had been rushed to the hospital for intensive care.

He said several cars were affected while several building glasses where shattered.