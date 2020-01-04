EPL: You Can’t Criticize My Coaching Style, United’s Solskjaer Blasts Van Persie

Manchester United gaffer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has told Robin van Persie that he does not have the right to criticize his coaching style at the Old Trafford outfit, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that van Persie had criticized Solskjaer for smiling during the post-match interview after United’s 2-0 mauling by Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

Solskjaer has, however, blasted the former Manchester United forward during his press conference on Friday ahead of the FA Cup tie with Wolves, Saturday.

“I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me,” the Norwegian said. “He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change. That’s definite.

“Yeah, Robin, he took my No.20 [shirt] and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well. Because I’m not in medieval times.”