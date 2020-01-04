EPL: Man United’s Solskjaer Fires Back At Van Persie (Video)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Robin van Persie that he probably does not have the right to criticize his managerial style at the Old Trafford outfit, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the former United striker had criticized Solskjaer for smiling during a post-match interview after United’s 2-0 defeat by Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

Solskjaer has, however, blasted the former Arsenal captain during his press conference on Friday ahead of the FA Cup tie with Wolves, Saturday.

“I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me,” the Norwegian said. “He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change. That’s definite.

“Yeah, Robin, he took my No.20 [shirt] and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well. Because I’m not in medieval times.”