Ekiti: EFCC Reacts To Fayose’s Salsa Dance Video In Caribbean

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said the body is only prosecuting not persecuting Ayodele Fayose.

Concise News had reported that the EFCC said this in a reaction to a trending video of the former Ekiti State governor dancing on a cruise ship while on a “medical trip” abroad.

Fayose Dancing Away His ‘Trials’

According to Magu’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Tony Amokeodo, on Thursday, Fayose’s trial is still on, as the EFCC will wait till he returns on the next adjourned date for the continuation of his trail.

”We are not going to react to that video (on) the grounds that the EFCC is prosecuting him, not persecuting him,” Amokeodo told Premium Times. ”Besides, the court granted him permission to travel abroad for medical attention.”

He added: “We are of the opinion that the former governor would have to be in court and that his trial is on course. And we will definitely meet him on the next adjourned date.”

Fayose who is being prosecuted for an N2.2 billion fraud by the EFCC was sighted in video dancing Salsa in the Carribean Islands after the Federal High Court in Lagos granted him permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

He was in October 2019, alongside his company, Spotless Ltd, charged with an 11-count charge of getting cash payment of $5 million from a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, without going through any financial institution.

Before the viral video, Fayose’s photos of him having a nice time on a beach had broken the internet with Nigerians attacking him for allegedly deceiving the court.

Let me on behalf of Former Governor Ayo Fayose who's obviously receiving medical treatment wish y'all a #2020NewYear pic.twitter.com/FqxbLm9x66 — iAmSammie (@Sam_ibu20) January 1, 2020

While reacting to the controversies that the photos and video generated, Fayose tweeted on his official handle that Nigerians should mind their business.

”These “hailers,” when I was on their case, they were crying,” he tweeted. “Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking. Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical checkup, not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year.”