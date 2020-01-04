Home » Drama As Ooni Of Ife Gets Stuck In Elevator (Video)

Drama As Ooni Of Ife Gets Stuck In Elevator (Video)

By - 2 minutes ago on January 04, 2020
Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

A video of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Adewusi, stuck in an elevator in Lagos Continental Hotel, has surfaced online, Concise News reports.

Ooni, who was in the hotel to see the ‘Queen Moremi’ stage play at the hotel, was reportedly stuck in the elevator for about 15 minutes without  help.

Oba Adewusi i is one of the Executive Producers of the stage production.

The monarch was in the hotel alongside his queen and other members of his entourage.

In the video, his team make frantic calls for the staff of the hotel to come to his rescue.

After nearly 15 minutes of ranting by the monarch’s entourage, he was eventually brought out through the basement.

Speaking on his experience, Ooni said they were held in the elevator for almost 30 minutes during which there was “no help from anybody.”

