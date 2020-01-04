Drama As Ooni Of Ife Gets Stuck In Elevator (Video)

A video of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Adewusi, stuck in an elevator in Lagos Continental Hotel, has surfaced online, Concise News reports.
Ooni, who was in the hotel to see the ‘Queen Moremi’ stage play at the hotel, was reportedly stuck in the elevator for about 15 minutes without help.
Oba Adewusi i is one of the Executive Producers of the stage production.
The monarch was in the hotel alongside his queen and other members of his entourage.
In the video, his team make frantic calls for the staff of the hotel to come to his rescue.
After nearly 15 minutes of ranting by the monarch’s entourage, he was eventually brought out through the basement.
Speaking on his experience, Ooni said they were held in the elevator for almost 30 minutes during which there was “no help from anybody.”
There was a mild drama at the Lagos Continental hotel last night when the Ooni of Ife and his entourage got stuck inside the elevator. The monarch had gone there to see the Queen Moremi play. Cc @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/iWL5DtQzRs
— Gidifeednews (@gidifeedtv) January 3, 2020
