Amidst fears of World War III, American rapper Cardi B has declared her intention to file for Nigerian citizenship, Concise News reports.

This comes after the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, whom US president Donald Trump said should have been killed many years ago.

Reacting to Trump’s tweet, Cardi B said he was putting the Americans’ lives in dangers, while describing it as the dumbest move.

The 27-year-old singer tweeted ” Naaaaa these memes are fuckin but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

The tweet has attracted a lot of interest from Nigerians, who debated which ethnic group Cardi B would associate with. Some tweets dressed her up in Nigerian attires, with Gele to match.

This platform reports that Cardi B stormed Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos, on Thursday, December 5 2019, for Livespot X Festival after which she declared in a live video that she likes Nigeria a lot.

“I like this country a lot and the reason is because you find everything you are looking for, this country has tourism, like you wanna go to beaches and relax with your husband, your wife, they have them,” she said.

“If you are looking for people with culture, how people make a living how they are living, you have them. Everybody is busy, everyone is going to a place, the street is always crowded.”