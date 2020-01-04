Boko Haram terrorists have killed two siblings in an attack on Payasatan Bilaburdar Village under Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.
According to TheCable, the siblings identified as Joel Fali (16), and Kwakwi Fali (14) died during the attack on Friday, January 3.
A 35-year-old farmer, Yusuf Yakubu, was also killed.
Speaking on the attack, one of the residents said the insurgents, came into the village around 8:30pm on Friday, shooting sporadically and burning houses.
He said, “Everybody started running for their lives when our village came under attack on Friday
night.
“Two of our school children, Joel and Kwakwi were killed with by the shots fired. They are of
same parents. Yusuf Yakubu, a farmer was killed too.
“The insurgents spent a few hours, and about seven houses were burnt.”
A resident said the insurgents had left before soldiers from the 117 Task Force Battalion in
Chibok arrived.
