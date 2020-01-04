Bayelsa Communal Clash Claims One Life With Others Injured

At least one person has been killed in a communal fight between Oruma and Otu-Asiga communities in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State over the weekend.

Concise News understands that youths in both communities were involved in a free-for-all fight using machetes and other weapons, leaving the leadership of both communities unsettled.

Buhari Condemns Killings

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday condemned the killing of 19 people by unknown gunmen in Tawari area of Kogi state, north-central Nigeria.

Concise News reports that, in addition, buildings, including the palace of the king of the community, was burned. Tawari community is a few kilometres off Gegu town along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

In a statement issued by Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu, the president said: “There is no excuse or justification for killing innocent people by anybody or group, and for whatever motive.

“The killings and revenge killings will only aggravate the cycle of violence, creating neither safety nor security for any side.

“People should avoid taking the law into their own hands because doing so could make a bad situation worse and undermine the government’s efforts to tackle security challenges.

“I am gravely worried about frequency and temptation of using violence to settle disputes instead of following lawful and amicable means to avoid needless destruction of lives and property.’’