Adamawa Gives Reason For Leadership Change In Specialist Hospital

The government of Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria, says the change of leadership in the Specialist Hospital, Yola, is not politically motivated but in the best interest of the public.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, made this known in the wake of the recent replacement of Dr Saidu Bala with Dr Dauda Wadinga as Medical Director of the hospital.

“The attention of the Ministry of Health has been drawn to some misguided statements and utterances making round on the government’s decision to change the leadership of the state specialist hospital, Yola,” Isa said in a statement.

“The ministry wants to make it categorically clear that the decision is in the best interest of the citizens and not guided by sentiment nor politically motivated.

“The decision is part of the process of revitalising the specialist hospital to serve the public better in line with the best practice as obtained all over the world and also to regain its lost glory.”

He assured the commitment of Governor Umaru Fintiri administration to provide Adamawa people quality and affordable healthcare services.

Before his appointment, Wadinga was a Consultant General Surgeon and Head of General Surgery Department with the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.