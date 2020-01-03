‘World War 3’ Trends After Killing Of Top Iran Commander By US Forces

Twitter users have comically expressed fears that the killing of Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport could result in World War 3.

Concise News reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

This comes days after protesters attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

Below are some tweets that followed the killing of General Soleimani:

Why is everyone surprised about a potential World War 3 in 2020? Akira told us it would happen 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/3kSjjo5g6M — Joey Bizinger (@TheAn1meMan) January 3, 2020

“This is the Nigerian army. We drafting people for World War 3. Are you a Nigerian?” Me: pic.twitter.com/j2ReS81zWf — Alexander Umeakubuike™ 🤕🔱⚜️ (@whizkrane) January 3, 2020

Mexico looking at Americans hopping the fence to escape world war 3 pic.twitter.com/iWExOlzSOx — Oluwa Farmer 🐐 (@oluwafarmer) January 3, 2020

niggas bouta get hit with concussion grenades in world war 3 like: pic.twitter.com/soaI046wM3 — IG: cloutcadence (@cloutcadence) January 3, 2020

me logging onto twitter and seeing world war 3, iran, russia and china, middle east, and franz ferdinand ALL TRENDING at the SAME TIME pic.twitter.com/qn7ItdQDUu — jacob (@jxcobbbbbb) January 3, 2020

Me turning in my Resume to be the designated cook during world war 3: pic.twitter.com/1z0NBbWGsQ — Dre Watkins👑 (@keandrewatkins1) January 3, 2020

World War 3:*starts* ROTC and JROTC niggas: pic.twitter.com/2ak7XDC0sc — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙘𝙚‼️ (@LaminFB) January 3, 2020

Me in the prison talent show because I refused to go and fight in world war 3 #ww111

World war 111 pic.twitter.com/G2gN70ugqi — WW3 (@worldwaeer) January 3, 2020