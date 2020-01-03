Home » ‘World War 3’ Trends After Killing Of Top Iran Commander By US Forces

‘World War 3’ Trends After Killing Of Top Iran Commander By US Forces

By - 44 minutes ago on January 03, 2020
World War 3 Trends After Killing Of Top Iranian General By US

General Qasem Soleimani was killed days after protesters attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad (image courtesy: Reuters)

Twitter users have comically expressed fears that the killing of Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport could result in World War 3.

Concise News reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

This comes days after protesters attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

Below are some tweets that followed the killing of General Soleimani:

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.