Why Nigerian Player Obafemi Martins Was Locked Up For Two Weeks

Nigerian footballer Obafemi Martins has recalled how he could not leave his house after he lost a derby game between Inter Milan and AC Milan during his stay in Italy.

Concise News understands that Martins, 35, played 88 league games and scored 28 goals between 2001 and 2006 for the Nerazzurri he joined as a 17-year-old.

He also helped Inter claim a league double in 2005-06 and bagged 13 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions that season at the club.

The player, however, admitted that it was not always fun playing with the Italian side, as he hates losing.

“I remember back in Italy against AC Milan, we lost that derby. I was soo sad I couldn’t leave the house for 2 weeks because we lost,” he told Brila FM. “I was thinking about the game, I wanted to get back on the pitch and score to wipe the memories of that defeat.”