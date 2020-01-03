Home » What Govt Did To 7,000+ Almajiris

What Govt Did To 7,000+ Almajiris

By - 27 minutes ago on January 03, 2020
Almajiris: Image courtesy Leadership

Over 7, 000 Almajiris have so far been captured by the Niger State Government under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), a World Bank assisted programme.
Concise News reports that the programme is targeted at reducing the number of out of school children in Nigeria.
Chairman Niger State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Isa Adamu, announced this when he paid an unscheduled visit to some of the schools in Minna metropolis to monitor the level of compliance by facilitators of the Almajiri pupils.
Adamu explained that the Almajiris are fed twice a week to enable them concentrate fully on learning basic conventional skills.
He maintained that the number of enrollment of Almajiris has been rising steadily due to the acceptability of the programme.
Adamu expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance in most of the Almajiri schools visited and reaffirmed their determination to work towards ensuring the success of the programme across Niger state.
According to him, plans are under way to increase the allowances of facilitators of the programme towards boosting their morale for effective service delivery.
 Seventeen states of the federation are currently participating in the the World Bank programme.

Auto crash kills three in Niger

In related news, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Niger State Command on Thursday confirmed the death of three people after an auto crash along Bida – Kutigi road in Bida Local Government Area of the state.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, Joel Dagwa who disclosed this to NAN in Minna said that the accident which occurred on Wednesday involved a Toyota Camry with registration number BCH 652 QD and a motorcycle with registration number RBC 102 MJ

According to Dagwa, seven people were involved in the accident, but two were killed; one female and one male.

“We have deposited the corpses at Federal Medical Centre Bida,’’ Dagwa said.

He blamed the incident on dangerous overtaking.

Dagwa added that the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

“We will sustain our ongoing aggressive patrols across highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,’’ he said.

