What Govt Did To 7,000+ Almajiris

Auto crash kills three in Niger
In related news, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Niger State Command on Thursday confirmed the death of three people after an auto crash along Bida – Kutigi road in Bida Local Government Area of the state.
The State FRSC Sector Commander, Joel Dagwa who disclosed this to NAN in Minna said that the accident which occurred on Wednesday involved a Toyota Camry with registration number BCH 652 QD and a motorcycle with registration number RBC 102 MJ
According to Dagwa, seven people were involved in the accident, but two were killed; one female and one male.
“We have deposited the corpses at Federal Medical Centre Bida,’’ Dagwa said.
He blamed the incident on dangerous overtaking.
Dagwa added that the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.
“We will sustain our ongoing aggressive patrols across highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,’’ he said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.