US Speaker Pelosi Frowns At Killing Of Top Iran General In Iraq

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday frowned at the killing of Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

Concise News reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

But Pelosi said the killing of the top Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani risk provoking a “dangerous escalation of violence”,

“America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return,” she added in a statement.

According to US media reports, Gen Soleimani was in a car at Baghdad airport with local Iran-backed militias when a US airstrike hit him.

Soleimani had reportedly flown in from Lebanon or Syria.