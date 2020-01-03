How US Forces Killed Top Iranian General In Iraq

The United States forces in Iraq have killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force.

It was learned that General Qasem Soleimani was killed “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

According to US media reports, Gen Soleimani was in a car at Baghdad airport with local Iran-backed militias when a US air strike hit him.

Gen Soleimani had reportedly flown in from Lebanon or Syria.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was among those killed.

In its reaction, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, said the move was “extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation.”

“The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation,” Zarif tweeted.