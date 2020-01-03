US Attack: UN Reacts To Killing Of Iran Top Commander

The United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said Friday that the “world cannot afford” another Gulf war, after the killing of Iran’s top military commander by a US airstrike in Iraq.

“The secretary-general has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf,” a spokesman for Guterres said in a statement.

“This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.”

Concise News reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

Soleimani was killed along with at least six others, including Iraqi armed group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

In his response, Iran’s supreme leader warned that “a harsh retaliation is waiting” as he announced a three-day mourning across the country.

According to him, the killing of Soleimani would double the motivation of the resistance against the U.S. and Israel.

“All enemies should know that the jihad of resistance will continue with a doubled motivation, and a definite victory awaits the fighters in the holy war,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by state TV.