Transfer: Chelsea Fail In £34m Bid For Lyon Striker

Chelsea have had a £34m bid for Moussa Dembele rejected, with Lyon confident of keeping hold of their striker in the transfer window Sky Sports News reports.

The former Celtic forward, who has scored 30 goals since moving to Ligue 1 for £20m 18 months ago, is one of the options Chelsea are weighing up in January.

It was understood Chelsea were willing to pay up to £34m for the 23-year-old, but it would seem they will have to revise their strategy if they want to have any hope of signing the player.

They have their work cut out though with the French club releasing a statement on Thursday outlining their intent not to let Dembele leave.

It read: “Olympique Lyonnais has taken note of certain information relayed by the media suggesting that Moussa Dembele could interest other clubs during this transfer window.

“We would like to reaffirm its wish, as in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele.

“The club has full confidence in Moussa and counts in particular on him to build a successful team for the seasons to come.”

Sky Sports News quoted one source as saying on Thursday that Chelsea have had a £34m bid rejected.

Olivier Giroud is likely to leave Chelsea during the transfer window and Frank Lampard has been tracking Dembele for some time.