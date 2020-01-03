There Would Be Mass Sack, Food Scarcity Pastor Says In 2020 Prophecies

There would be food scarcity and a mass sack in Nigeria, according to the 2020 prophecies of Nathaniel Olorunsola who is the primate, Living Christ Gospel Church.

Concise News reports that Olorunsola said this in his New Year 2020 prophecies for Nigeria and the world during the presentation of his 2020 revelation book on Tuesday at the church headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

According to him, Nigeria needs fasting and prayers to avert the evil prepared for the year 2020, saying God has blessings in stock for the country this year.

“Let everybody begin the year with seven days prayer and fasting so that all the promises of God can come to pass,” he said.

He said the scarcity of food will lead to the high cost of foodstuff, as he revealed that there would be a scarcity of money from January to June.

Also, he predicted: “There will be a series of political violence. Labour unions, lecturers included, will go on strike. Before the commencement of the new minimum wage, a lot would have happened. The beginning of the year 2020 will be tough. My advice is that people should save ahead of next year.”

In addition, he predicted there would be a downturn in Nigeria’s economy for 2020, leading to a mass sack and companies folding up, claiming there would be a surge in crimes in the West African nation.

The clergyman predicted that Nigeria would not break up despite attempts by some groups, saying the government would have no peace until it adopts the report of the 2014 national conference.

“The Lord said 2020 will be a year of joy and blessing for God’s elect and those who know God. Many families will become rich. There will be promotion and progress in the country,” he predicted.

“Many youths will be appointed into new positions, some youths will get government jobs. Farming and animal rearing will be more pronounced in 2020.”

On the political scene, his 2020 prophecy read that “There will be some trouble among Peoples Democratic Party members that may cause segregation among them. The two parties must seek love that will bring understanding among their members for the progress of the nation.”