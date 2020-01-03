Tensions Grow As Iran Reveals What Awaits US After Killing Of Top General

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, says ‘vigorous revenge is waiting for the criminals’ after the killing of the country’s top general by US forces at Baghdad’s international airport.

Concise News reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

Soleimani was killed along with at least six others, including Iraqi armed group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

In his response, Iran’s supreme leader warned that “a harsh retaliation is waiting” as he announced a three-day mourning across the country.

According to him, the killing of Soleimani would double the motivation of the resistance against the U.S. and Israel.

“All enemies should know that the jihad of resistance will continue with a doubled motivation, and a definite victory awaits the fighters in the holy war,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by state TV.

How US forces killed Soleimani

According to US media reports, Gen Soleimani was in a car at Baghdad airport with local Iran-backed militias when a US air strike hit him.

Soleimani had reportedly flown in from Lebanon or Syria.

Democrats React To US Killing Of Top Iran General In Iraq

Meanwhile, former US vice president Joe Biden has condemned the killing of Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

Biden, who is running for the Democratic presidential ticket, said Thursday that President Trump has “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.”

He said it could leave the US “on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East.”

Also, another White House hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders released a statement saying, “Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars.”